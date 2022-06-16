First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 36.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.