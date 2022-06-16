First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading Up 1%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:MDEV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 36.12% of First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.