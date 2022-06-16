Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Paul Lundstrom Sells 10,932 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $178,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 383,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flex stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,042,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after buying an additional 498,389 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flex by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 997,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

