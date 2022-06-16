Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Floor & Decor worth $94,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

