Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £147.55 ($179.08).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($167.50) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a £150 ($182.06) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £126 ($152.93) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($163.25) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,424 ($102.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,689.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,788.61. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($92.24) and a 1 year high of £162.75 ($197.54). The stock has a market cap of £14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -35.62.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

