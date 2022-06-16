Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

