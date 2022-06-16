Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 13,444 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

