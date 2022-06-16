Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,347,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.