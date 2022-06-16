Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTH opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTH. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

