Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

