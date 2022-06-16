Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FPRUY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

FPRUY stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Fraport has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

