Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,900.17 ($35.20).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,330 ($16.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,900 ($35.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £524.33 million and a PE ratio of 37.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,277.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,397.65.

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.34), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($252,416.46).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

