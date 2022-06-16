Future Fund LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,657,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $165.27 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,410 shares of company stock valued at $54,666,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

