Gateley (LON:GTLY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 200 ($2.43) on Monday. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 172.55 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £249.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Gateley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

