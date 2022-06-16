Gateley (LON:GTLY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 200 ($2.43) on Monday. Gateley has a 1-year low of GBX 172.55 ($2.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.18). The stock has a market cap of £249.11 million and a PE ratio of 17.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Gateley Company Profile (Get Rating)
