GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Cowen cut their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $218,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

