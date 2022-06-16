Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading 3.7% Higher

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.67. 2,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,326,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $886.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

