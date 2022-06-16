GitLab (GTLB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) recently:

6/8/2022 – GitLab is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $66.00.

5/27/2022 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $60.00.

5/10/2022 – GitLab had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $95.00.

4/25/2022 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – GitLab had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.84 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

