GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($22.70) to GBX 1,910 ($23.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($21.33).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,718.60 ($20.86) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,726.53 ($33.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,754.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,655.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The stock has a market cap of £87.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.