Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

