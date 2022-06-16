Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Gogo stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 123.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $23,968,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 150.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 24,953.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 544,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

