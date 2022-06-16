GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoHealth by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 111.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 160,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. GoHealth has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $11.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

