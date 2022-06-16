Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Clarkson Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 335,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

