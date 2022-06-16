Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Buy Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLNG. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $27.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

