Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.66 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.94.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

