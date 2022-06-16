Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

