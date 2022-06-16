Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402,004 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $96,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of PEB opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

