Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 794,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

GTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gray Television will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

