Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

Several research firms have commented on GWO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWO opened at C$31.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$31.39 and a 52 week high of C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.21%.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.