Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.30) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

GGP opened at GBX 11.07 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.62. The stock has a market cap of £450.61 million and a PE ratio of -55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

