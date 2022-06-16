Gwen H. Booth Sells 88,798 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $467,965.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,083,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,330,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

