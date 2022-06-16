HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Down 5%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.63. 3,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,308,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.