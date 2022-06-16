HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Trading Down 5%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.63. 3,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,308,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HashiCorp (HCP)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.