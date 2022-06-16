Head-To-Head Analysis: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Worksport and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -2,759.30% -32.98% -30.80% Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Holley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 109.37 -$7.90 million ($0.67) -2.88 Holley $692.85 million 1.74 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worksport and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.51%. Holley has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Worksport’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Holley.

Summary

Holley beats Worksport on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

