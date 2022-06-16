Head to Head Contrast: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion 0.33 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.77 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 301.05%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

