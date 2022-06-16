Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) & NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Financial Comparison

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions -143.13% -112.61% -92.64%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 1 0 0 2.00 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexTech AR Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 635.29%. Given NexTech AR Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexTech AR Solutions is more favorable than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health and Happiness (H&H) International and NexTech AR Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions $20.69 million 1.64 -$26.05 million ($0.28) -1.21

Health and Happiness (H&H) International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTech AR Solutions.

Summary

NexTech AR Solutions beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International (Get Rating)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers. Its Probiotic Supplements segment offers probiotic supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers. The company's Adult Nutrition and Care Products segment produces vitamins, health supplements, and skincare and sports nutrition products for adults. Its Other Pediatric Products segment produces dried baby food and nutrition supplements, and baby care products. The company's Pet Nutrition and Care products segment produces food, health supplements, and bone broth products for pets. It is also involved in the research, development, and processing of meat, fruit, and vegetable powder and candy; research, development, manufacture, and sale of special nutritional foods; marketing and distribution of organic baby foods; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. In addition, the company engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, probiotic skin care, and sports nutrition products for adults; and provision of online sales, software, and information technology services, as well as packaging services. It provides its products under the Biostime, Swisse, Aurelia, Zesty Paws, Solid Gold, Dodie, Good Gout, Aurelia London, and CBII brands. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

About NexTech AR Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms. The company also offers various smartphone applications, including ARitize Maps that allows users to spatially map their location and populate it with interactive 3D objects, navigations, wayfinding, audio, and other; ARitize 3D for eCommerce, an end-to-end AR platform that enables users to embed a 3D model in a product page on an ecommerce website; ARitize Swirl, a swirling (rotating) 3D asset on the header or page of an ecommerce website; ARitize Social Swirl, a social media AR filter designed to promote and visualize ecommerce products; ARitize Ads, an ad solution for captivating 3D ads; ARitize CAD enables the conversion of CAD files into 3D/AR models at scale; ARitize Decorator enables to virtually preview home furnishing and decor in a desired location; and ARitize Holograms, a human hologram creator mobile app. In addition, it provides ARitize CPG, an interactive AR hologram app; ARitize Labs that offers pre-recorded AR learning objects; ARitize Events 3D, a virtual and hybrid events platform; ARitize Portals to transport users into new environments using AR; ARitize Capture that allows user to create 3D AR photo realistic models from their smartphones; ARitize Play to experience AR technology; and Map D, a virtual events platform that allows organizers to create, host, and manage live events. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

