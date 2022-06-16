Hector Lezama Buys 33,500 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TUP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.