Hector Lezama Buys 33,500 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,003.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE TUP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
