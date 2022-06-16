Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.85. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,954,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

