Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,617 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,527.10).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 947.80 ($11.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 937.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 923.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.16).

HSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($10.86) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.39).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

