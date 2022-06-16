Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $19.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.86. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

