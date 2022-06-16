Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $4.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

Several brokerages have commented on HMPT. JMP Securities cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.74 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $517.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

