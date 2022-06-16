Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

