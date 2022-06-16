Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of HMC stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
