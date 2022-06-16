HSBC Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($98.96) target price by analysts at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Puma in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($113.54) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €106.50 ($110.94).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €67.76 ($70.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.35. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. Puma has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($120.21).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.