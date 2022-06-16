Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down to $31.13

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $30.07. Huntsman shares last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 4,209 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,626,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after buying an additional 96,620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $967,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

