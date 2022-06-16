HWG Holdings LP Invests $1.54 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $399.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

