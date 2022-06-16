Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.65. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 6,598 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.
The stock has a market capitalization of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $17,975,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
