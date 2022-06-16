Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $3.45

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.65. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 6,598 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $17,975,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

