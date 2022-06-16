ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Sandra Pajarola Buys 10,000 Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Sandra Pajarola bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($126,593.03).

Shares of LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,040 ($12.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,093.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,170.43. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,004 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,314 ($15.95). The company has a market cap of £712.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.