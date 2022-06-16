ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $743.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.18.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

