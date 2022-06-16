Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.96. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.