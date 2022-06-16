Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in May

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.0 days.
Shares of IPHYF stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
About Innate Pharma (Get Rating)

