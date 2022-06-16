Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 2.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $14,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $34.69.

