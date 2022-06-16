Insider Buying: Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 55,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,176,776 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,934.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CLNN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 193.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Clene to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

